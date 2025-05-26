In this TV20 Showcase, we're talking with Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Camille Howard-Verovic about how using sunscreen with SPF 50 can help reduce the risk of skin cancer.
TV20 Showcase: Reducing the Risk of Skin Cancer
Posted
In this TV20 Showcase, we're talking with Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Camille Howard-Verovic about how using sunscreen with SPF 50 can help reduce the risk of skin cancer.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.