TV20 Showcase: The Fab Forecast

A new season is the perfect time to elevate your body, beauty and lifestyle! Beauty and lifestyle expert Candace Corey is here with her Fab Forecast to share her top picks to help you step into the season feeling fabulous from head to toe while keeping your life and family organized!

BODY

If you’ve been working on your body to loose weight with the use of GLP-1s thinking about finally addressing those areas that just won’t budge, no matter how healthy you eat or how much you work out. That’s where Sono Bello comes in.

Sono Bello specializes in minimally invasive body contouring that delivers natural-looking results. They have custom solutions like AbEX and LiftEX to remove stubborn fat and address sagging excess skin with less downtime than other methods.

AbEX is an alternative to a tummy tuck and LiftEx is a midsection makeup with a lifted butt. For a location near you go to SonoBello.com [sonobello.com]

BEAUTY

Beautiful skin starts with a good beauty routine, and the Fenty SKIN Skincare Lov’rs[fentybeauty.com] set has the essentials you need. The set contains 3 Fenty best-sellers minis that are Rihianna approved - the Total Cleanser, the Fat Water (toner serum) and Hydro Vizor SPF moisturizer and a limited edition pink case so that you can get that Fenty-famous radiant glow, wherever you go. It’s valued at $72.00 and priced at only $49.00 which is a great savings.

LIFESTYLE

Level up Elevate your lifestyle and whole family by calming the chaos with the use of EverBlog[everblog.com]. It’s a Digital calendar device that makes it easy to organize everyone schedules, chores, shopping lists, To Do lists, meal planning and much more! It can sync with your existing calendars that are on google, apple, outlook and others. You can use it by Voice Command, touch screen, or the phone app. You can customize it by creating what you need to work best with your lifestyle and it has additional features like the digital picture frame feature to show off your photos. It also has an entertainment hub to use Spotify, YouTube, Hulu, Netflix and other apps. Best of all it NO subscription is required to use Everblog.

