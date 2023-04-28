Unanimously approved: WMU to sell alcohol for general admission seating during 2023-24 football season

Bronco football fans are raising a glass!

Alcoholic drinks will be available to general admission seating at Waldo Stadium this season.

In a unanimous vote Thursday, Western Michigan University's Board of Trustees approved a proposal by Athletics Director, Dan Bartholomew, similar to the plan he launched during his time as Deputy Athletics Director at Oregon State.

He requested 5 single-day liquor licenses— just as they've been able to do for VIP and premium-ticket seats in years past— but this year the request was expanded to include making alcoholic drinks available to the entire stadium.

Watch Bartholomew's presentation and the vote here:

Unanimously approved: Waldo Stadium to sell alcoholic drinks

Bartholomew said it reflects what survey-takers have been telling the school— fans and students want to drink alcohol while in the stadium, no matter where they can afford to sit.

Data collected over 3 years after his plan was implemented at Oregon State showed incidents of over-intoxication— often caused by fans sneaking alcohol into the stadium— dropped, while fan attendance and sponsor revenue jumped, according to Bartholomew.

WMU has been putting the infrastructure in place to support alcohol sales at sporting events. The school contracted Kalamazoo Concessions, LLC— the same organization already selling alcohol at Kalamazoo Growlers games— to provide concessions at Waldo Stadium back in August 2022.

Under the plan, you'll notice they're strictly monitoring sales and behavior on game days.

Here's what game day will look like under the plan:



Sales

ID required— obviously

2 drink limit per transaction

Sales of alcohol stop when the 4th quarter starts

Alcohol cannot leave the stadium

No re-entry



Monitoring

Concessions employees are trained on WMU, Michigan alcohol sales and intervention policies

Increased WMU DPS presence near points of sale and around the stadium

Increased WMU and Kalamazoo DPS patrols near stadium, on and near campus

Confidential tip-line to report alcohol-related incidents will be available

Incident data will be collected and used to review practices during prep- and post-meetings for both game days and the season.

The approved request is only good for home games during the 2023-24 season and will need to be reviewed year-to-year.

Bartholomew hinted that making these yearly requests may not be required in the future as two bills before Michigan legislators (HB4328 and SB0247) would make room for sporting venues to have their own year-round liquor licenses. Supporters for those bills say areas where alcohol is available at stadiums tend to have fewer alcohol-related incidents and better fan regulation.

WMU is now the last MAC program to decide to sell alcohol to general admission ticket-holders. The decision leaves only five Division 1 schools with dry or semi-dry policies.