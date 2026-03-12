Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

2 people hurt, gunman dead in shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia

The status of those injured is unknown.
A shooting at Old Dominion University has left at least two people injured. The suspected gunman is reportedly dead. (Scripps News)
2 hurt, gunman dead in shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia
police.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

At least two people were injured Thursday in a shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia. Officials say the suspected gunman has been "neutralized."

The shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. local time at the school's Constant Hall. Two people were taken to an area hospital but the status of their injuries is not known at this time.

Old Dominion University's website says Constant Hall serves as the hub for the College of Business and has 19 classrooms, two full size lecture halls and the Greg Lumsden trading room. Classes at the university have been canceled for the rest of Thursday and students were asked to avoid Constant Hall as the investigation continues.

In a post on social media, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said agents were on the scene supporting the investigation.

Old Dominion University is a public research university in Norfolk, Virginia, with about 23,000 students. Founded in 1930 as an extension of the College of William & Mary, it offers more than 200 degree programs and is located near the Chesapeake Bay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit