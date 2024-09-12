Bomb threats prompt closure of City Hall in Springfield, Ohio, amid Haitian immigration firestorm

Springfield, Ohio, closed City Hall on Thursday due to a bomb threat. Officials said an email was sent to multiple agencies and news outlets.

"City of Springfield received a bomb threat that has prompted an immediate response from local and regional law enforcement. As a precautionary measure, the building has been evacuated, and authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation. Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our employees and residents. We are working to address this situation as swiftly as possible," the city said in a statement.

Springfield was thrust into the spotlight in recent days after high-profile Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, spread unverified claims that Haitian immigrants were stealing and eating pets.

"A lot of towns don't want to talk about it because they're so embarrassed by it. In Springfield, they're eating the dogs. The people that came in, they're eating the cats," Trump said during the "ABC News Presidential Debate." "They're eating the pets of the people that live there, and this is what's happening in our country, and it's a shame."

Debate moderator David Muir told Trump that Springfield's city manager had debunked the claims.

The city has seen an influx of immigrants from Haiti in recent years due to a federal program that allows them to remain in the country temporarily.

"It is disappointing that some of the narrative surrounding our city has been skewed by misinformation circulated on social media and further amplified by political rhetoric in a current highly charged presidential election cycle," Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck said on Wednesday.

City officials said they're working with developers, schools and industries to better support new populations in the city, including migrants.

"While we are experiencing challenges related to the rapid growth of our immigrant population, these challenges are primarily due to the pace of the growth than the rumors being reported," Heck said. "These rumors will not distract us from addressing the real strain on our resources, including the impacts to our schools, health care systems and first responders."

