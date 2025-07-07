Texas flood disaster: Children still among missing as death toll surpasses 100

Officials in Texas say at least 100 people are dead — including over two dozen children — after devastating flash floods ravaged Central Texas over the weekend.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said on Monday afternoon the bodies of 75 people, including those of 27 children, have been recovered in the county. Combined with information from nearby counties, it indicates a total of more than 100 people died in the flooding.

"Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem traveled to Texas over the weekend, and the entire Trump administration is working hand in glove with state and local officials to provide every assistance available," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday. "The situation on the ground remains dangerous and there could be additional public safety threats with potential incoming heavy rain. So we encourage everyone in the area to remain vigilant, listen to all warnings, and respond accordingly."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott reported that over 40 people are still unaccounted for after heavy rains caused the Guadalupe River in Kerr County near San Antonio to rise more than 25 feet within an hour. Among the missing are 10 girls and a counselor from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp.

"Camp Mystic is grieving the loss of 27 campers and counselors following the catastrophic flooding on the Guadalupe River," a statement on the camp's website reads. "Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly."

Local officials are referring to this disaster as a "100-year flood." Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha stated that the search will continue until "everybody is found."

Volunteers from out of state have arrived to assist, comparing the destruction to the damages from Hurricane Helene that impacted North Carolina last year — causing nearly $60 billion in damages.

"You're gonna hear about this for a while," one volunteer remarked. "You're not, this isn't gonna be over. Unfortunately, the body counts, the things that you hear about, they're only going to grow. I mean, it's only gonna get worse."

President Donald Trump has already signed a disaster declaration to release emergency funds for Texas. However, when asked over the weekend if recent federal budget cuts influenced the government's response to this disaster, Trump pushed back, insisting, "This was a thing that happened in seconds. Nobody expected it."

