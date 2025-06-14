Minnesota lawmaker killed, another wounded in ‘targeted’ shootings

Officials are searching for 57-year-old Vance Boelter in connection with the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses.

State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were fatally shot, and State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were wounded in what authorities called “targeted” and "politically motivated" attacks early Saturday.

State of Minnesota Vance Boelter

Officials said Saturday afternoon that Hoffman was out of surgery but could provide no further updates. Earlier in the day, Gov. Tim Walz said he was “optimistic” the senator would survive.

Police were first called to Hoffman’s residence around 2 a.m. in response to the initial shooting. Authorities then began conducting wellness checks on other local officials, according to Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

At 3:35 a.m., Brooklyn Park officers encountered the suspect at Hortman’s home. Officials said the suspect fired several rounds at officers before fleeing.

"He should be considered armed and dangerous," Evans said.

A Brooklyn Park neighborhood was placed under a shelter-in-place order as police searched for the suspect. Bruley said the man escaped on foot, and officers have been instructed to patrol in pairs.

Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said the suspect impersonated a police officer at the time of the shootings. He was reportedly wearing a full police uniform and driving a vehicle outfitted with emergency lights.

Members of the public are being urged to call 911 if someone in a police uniform comes to their door, to confirm the individual’s identity.

“(He) clearly had been impersonating using the trust of this badge and uniform to manipulate their way into their,” Bruley said. “Vehicle looked exactly like an SUV squad car, equipped with lights, wearing vest with Taser and other equipment, badge very similar to mine. If they were in this room, you’d assume they are a police officer.”

The two shootings occurred about five to six miles apart.

Bruley said the suspect left behind a manifesto that included the names of other lawmakers. Those individuals have since been provided with security.

U.S. House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries condemned the shootings.

“The targeted shootings of Minnesota Senator John Hoffman and State Rep. Melissa Hortman are deeply disturbing. Violence is never acceptable. Praying hard for the victims and all who have been affected,” he said.

The Trump administration also responded.

“I am closely monitoring developments in Minnesota after what appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers. The FBI is on the ground investigating this case alongside state and local partners. This horrific violence will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi.

President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the incident, adding, “Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America.”

The shootings come amid mass protests in U.S. cities opposing the policies of President Trump. Given the ongoing security concerns, Walz said safety officials are advising residents in the area to avoid attending political rallies until the suspect is caught.

Walz’s recommendation followed a report from Minnesota State Police that fliers bearing the phrase “No Kings” were found inside the suspect’s vehicle — an apparent reference to the hundreds of “No Kings” rallies taking place across the U.S. on Saturday.

Hortman previously served as the House Democratic leader and was also speaker of the House. She was involved in a bitter power-sharing agreement in a chamber evenly split between 67 Democrats and 67 Republicans. Both Hortman and Hoffman were members of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party.

