Man detained in connection to deadly Brown University mass shooting

A person of interest was detained early Sunday following a mass shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, that left two people dead and several others injured, police said.

Authorities said the individual is a male but have not released further details. The detention came hours after police released video showing a person of interest walking near the scene of the shooting, dressed in all black.

Video of person of interest in Brown shooting

During a press conference Sunday morning, police said the shelter-in-place order had been lifted.

Kimberlee Kruesi/AP Mayor Brett Smiley speaks to reporters during a Brown University news conference, in Providence, R. I., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley also gave an update about the victims, saying one victim remains in critical condition, seven others are listed as critical but stable, and another person has been discharged from a local hospital.

The shooting occurred Saturday afternoon in the Barus and Holley engineering building as final exams were taking place.

"We have a generation of kids who have done active shooter trainings," Smiley said on Sunday. "That was not something I had to do when I was a kid. And we all, I think, maybe, intellectually, we knew it could happen anywhere, including here. But that's not the same as it happening in our community."

Authorities have not said whether all of the victims were students.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the shooting, saying on Saturday, “All we can do at this time is pray for those who are injured.”