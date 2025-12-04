Authorities release name of man arrested in 2021 DC pipe bomb case

Nearly five years after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, federal authorities have arrested a suspect believed to have left pipe bombs outside the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee one day before the riots.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said officials arrested Brian Cole Jr. and charged him with use of an explosive device. She said that additional charges are possible.

Authorities said he is a 30-year-old who resides in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Documents allege that he purchased items that could be used to make pipe bombs, including pipes, 9V battery connectors and kitchen timers. These purchases were made starting in 2019.

The documents also claim that his cellphone records placed him in the same area the night the bombs were left near the Capitol. Authorities said that a license plate reader captured his 2017 Nissan Sentra 24 minutes before cameras captured the suspect's first observed location. The license plate reader was located a half mile away from where cameras first filmed the suspect.

Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel said officials did not have any new tips or leads that led to an arrest, instead placing new investigators on the case. The arrest was made just outside of Washington, D.C. in Virginia. Bondi added that the evidence that led to the arrest was "collecting dust."

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino said that it was forensic evidence that led to the arrest. Bondi called the investigation "active and ongoing."

Authorities said an unidentified person placed the pipe bombs outside the two parties’ headquarters between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. the night before lawmakers gathered to certify the results of the 2020 election. The device outside RNC headquarters was left in an alley, while the one outside the DNC sat near a park bench.

Components of the explosives included 1-by-8-inch threaded galvanized pipes, end caps, kitchen timers, wires, metal clips and homemade black powder, authorities said. Although the pipe bombs were considered viable, they did not detonate. Authorities said they had the potential to injure or kill bystanders.

A day after the bombs were placed, supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside the U.S. Capitol and clashed with police as members of the House and Senate counted Electoral College votes. After hundreds of supporters entered the Capitol complex, lawmakers abruptly left the chambers to seek safety.

