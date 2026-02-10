FBI releases image of masked individual in search for Nancy Guthrie

The FBI released images and video from a doorbell camera showing the person they believe may been involved in the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the images of an armed individual in a ski mask are from Nancy Guthrie's home.

FBI Suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

He said they were recovered from "residual data located in backend systems." Authorities previously said the doorbell camera at Nancy Guthrie's home was disabled in the early morning hours of Feb. 1

FBI Potential suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Authorities believe she was taken from her Tucson-area home against her will.

After her disappearance, a ransom note was sent to KGUN, a Scripps-owned station in Tucson, as well as to another television station and TMZ.

It demanded millions in Bitcoin and threatened Nancy Guthrie’s life if payment was not made by 5 p.m. local time Monday. Authorities have not verified the note’s authenticity or confirmed it was sent by her captors. They also have not said whether the Guthrie family sent the money in hopes of getting their mother back.

Hours before the deadline, Savannah Guthrie renewed her public plea for help, urging anyone with information to come forward.

“We believe our mom is still out there,” Guthrie said on social media.

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the resolution of the case.