Judge dismisses federal murder charge, death penalty off table for Mangione

The death penalty is now off the table in the federal case against Luigi Mangione.

Mangione is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York in December 2024.

A federal judge on Friday dismissed two charges against Mangione, including a firearm-related murder count that made the case eligible for the death penalty.

Mangione still faces federal stalking charges that carry a possible life sentence without parole.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty.

In addition to his federal case, Mangione is facing state charges related to the killing of Thompson. His attorneys have tried to get evidence thrown out ahead of a trial.

A key point of contention is the backpack Mangione was carrying at the time of his arrest. Defense attorneys are seeking to exclude its contents, arguing police searched the bag without first obtaining a warrant.

A judge is not expected to make a ruling about the evidence until March.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty in the state case as well.

