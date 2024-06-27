Jury now decides Karen Read's fate in killer or cover-up murder trial

The high-profile trial of a Massachusetts woman accused of killing her police officer boyfriend was still underway by Thursday afternoon.

Karen Read is charged in the death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe, who was found dead in the snow outside the home of a fellow officer in Jan. 2022. Prosecutors accuse Read of hitting O’Keefe with her car while dropping him off at a party at the residence and leaving him to die. Her attorneys allege there was a sloppy investigation and a cover-up.

Read is charged with second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of a collision causing injury or death. She is facing life in prison if convicted at trial.

Read's case has gained national and international attention as allegations swirl of a police cover-up allegedly orchestrated by parties with “significant relationships.” Even a blogger vocal in their defense for Read now faces charges. Protesters have also taken center stage in their fight against a “buffer zone,” accusing the prosecution of going on an “unchecked bender.”

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated. Additional reporting from Court TV.