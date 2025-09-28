4 dead, multiple injured after gunman opens fire and sets Michigan church ablaze

The death toll from a shooting and fire at a Michigan church climbed to four by Sunday night, authorities said. Numerous others were injured.

Police Chief William Renye identified the suspect as Thomas Sanford, 40, of Burton. He said Sanford rammed his vehicle through the front doors of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township before getting out and opening fire.

Renye said officers arrived within a minute and fatally shot Sanford in the church parking lot a short time later.

Federal investigators believe Sanford used gasoline to set the church on fire. Flames and heavy smoke poured from the building for hours before crews finally brought the fire under control.

Authorities warned the number of victims could rise as investigators continue searching the ruins.

“We are working to find additional bodies,” Renye said, noting that some people remain unaccounted for.

Eyewitness describes Michigan church shooting

Federal authorities are investigating the shooting and fire as an "act of targeted violence."

In a post on his Truth Social account, President Donald Trump said he has been briefed on the situation and federal authorities are on the scene providing support to state and local officials.

"The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn," the president stated. "This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!"

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her heart was broken for the Grand Blanc community, calling the violence "unacceptable."