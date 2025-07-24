Ohio police officers ambushed by gunman with an 'arsenal of weapons'

Three police officers were shot in Northern Ohio on Wednesday in what law enforcement officials are calling an ambush.

Two of the officers had just bought lunch and were eating it together while parked in their respective patrol vehicles at the end of River Bend Drive in the city of Lorain when a suspect began shooting at them from another vehicle around 1 p.m. local time.

Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley said the officers, identified as Phillip Wagner and Peter Gale, were flown to MetroHealth in serious condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

The officers called for backup, prompting a third officer to the scene, where he was also shot inside his vehicle. Officer Brent Payne was transported to Mercy Health with a gunshot wound to his hand that was not considered life-threatening, officials said.

During a press conference, acting Lorain Police Chief Michael Failing said, "The suspect parked at the dead end of Missouri Avenue, and he had an arsenal of weapons with him. And he was lying in wait and opened fire with multiple rounds at both of the officers, who were sitting in their vehicles."

Elyria Police Chief Jeff Welsh said the suspect used a high-powered rifle in the shooting.

Scripps News Group in Cleveland (WEWS)

Failing confirmed that officers fired back at the suspect, who was ultimately killed during the gunfire.

According to the Lorain Coroner's Office, the suspect was identified as 28-year-old Michael Parker of Lorain. Officials believe he acted alone.

Mayor Bradley said there is no current threat to the community.

“Tragic day in the City of Lorain, but we’re a strong city," Bradley said.

"From law enforcement, this was an ambush situation. Again, this is a difficult day for the Lorain Police Department," Welsh said during the press conference.

Although Failing said this horrible situation is taking a toll on the entire department, he commends those responding officers, like Payne, who was shot in the hand as he put his life on the line to help Wagner and Gail.

“The ones standing behind me, a lot of them responded to this call. I would like to thank them for their bravery. The remarkable response to this tragedy,” said Failing.

Failing asks the community to keep the Lorain Police Department in their prayers.

This story was originally published by Maya Morita, Catherine Ross and Joe Donatelli with the Scripps News Group in Cleveland.