Ohio police rebuff 74-year-old woman's excuse for robbing bank

An Ohio police department said a 74-year-old woman "knew what she was doing" when she robbed a bank on April 19.

Fairfield Township Police said that Ann Mayers was arrested in connection to the armed bank robbery. They said she entered the AurGroup Credit Union in Fairfield Township and displayed a firearm to tellers.

She was later arrested without incident and police said that she admitted to robbing the bank. Fairfield Township Police said Mayers does not have a criminal record.

Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said the robbery was premeditated.

"[A] family member reported that she was being scammed and owed money to friends and family," he said. "She also talked with family about robbing a bank in the days leading up to this robbery, but they did not take her seriously. She did have the forethought to remove her license plate and try to remove a bumper sticker before robbing the credit union, so she knew what she was doing. She also threw her clothing out her car window after the robbery."

She was charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Fairfield Township is a northern suburb of Cincinnati.