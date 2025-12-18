Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Suspect in Brown University shooting, MIT professor’s killing found dead

Brown University Shooting
Reba Saldanha/AP
Law enforcement officers search the area for the Brown University shooting suspect, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Salem, N.H.
Brown University Shooting
Brown University Shooting
Posted
and last updated

The man authorities say carried out a mass shooting at Brown University — and who was later linked to the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor — has been found dead in New Hampshire.

The shooter was identified as Claudio Neves-Valente, 48, a former Brown University physics student, who was living in Miami.

Authorities said they were able to track Neves-Valente after speaking with a person who encountered him in Providence. They gave authorities a description of a vehicle, which was tracked to a Massachusetts rental car facility.

“He blew this case right open," Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said during a Thursday night press conference.

MORE ON THE MANHUNT | New video gives clearest look yet at person of interest in Brown University shooting

Information from the rental car company led police to a storage unit in Salem, where Neves-Valente was found dead from what's believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It's unclear how long he had been dead. However, authorities revealed he was found with a satchel and two firearms in an otherwise empty storage unit.

Police say a 9 mm firearm was used to shoot and kill two people at Brown and injure nine others.

Two days later, it's believed Neves-Valente shot MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro at his apartment in Brookline, Massachusetts. Authorities said surveillance video showed Neves-Valente entering and exiting the building. Loureiro was pronounced dead at a hospital on Tuesday.

While investigators are still investigating their connection, they have confirmed that the two went to the same university in Portugal.

RELATED STORY | Brown University shooting victim from Virginia remembered as 'kind-hearted'

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit