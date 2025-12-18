Suspect in Brown University shooting, MIT professor’s killing found dead

The man authorities say carried out a mass shooting at Brown University — and who was later linked to the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor — has been found dead in New Hampshire.

The shooter was identified as Claudio Neves-Valente, 48, a former Brown University physics student, who was living in Miami.

Authorities said they were able to track Neves-Valente after speaking with a person who encountered him in Providence. They gave authorities a description of a vehicle, which was tracked to a Massachusetts rental car facility.

“He blew this case right open," Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said during a Thursday night press conference.

MORE ON THE MANHUNT | New video gives clearest look yet at person of interest in Brown University shooting

Information from the rental car company led police to a storage unit in Salem, where Neves-Valente was found dead from what's believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It's unclear how long he had been dead. However, authorities revealed he was found with a satchel and two firearms in an otherwise empty storage unit.

Police say a 9 mm firearm was used to shoot and kill two people at Brown and injure nine others.

Two days later, it's believed Neves-Valente shot MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro at his apartment in Brookline, Massachusetts. Authorities said surveillance video showed Neves-Valente entering and exiting the building. Loureiro was pronounced dead at a hospital on Tuesday.

While investigators are still investigating their connection, they have confirmed that the two went to the same university in Portugal.

RELATED STORY | Brown University shooting victim from Virginia remembered as 'kind-hearted'