Shooter who killed 4 in NYC claimed he had CTE, blamed NFL

A gunman who killed four people — including a New York City police officer — at a Manhattan office building Monday night was reportedly targeting National Football League offices, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, also died after shooting himself in the chest on the 33rd floor of the building at 345 Park Ave.

Police said a note found on Tamura's body may shed light on his motive.

"In that note, Mr. Tamura claimed to be suffering from CTE, possibly from playing high school football, and blamed the NFL," said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. "He also writes, 'Study my brain. I'm sorry.'"

Tisch said Tamura also referenced a documentary about NFL players who suffered from CTE.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged the attack Tuesday, calling it “an unspeakable act of violence.” He said an NFL employee was seriously injured in the shooting but is hospitalized and in stable condition.

"We believe that all of our employees are otherwise safe and accounted for, and the building has nearly been cleared," Goodell said in a statement. " We are deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers who responded to this threat quickly and decisively and to Officer Islam, who gave his life to protect others."



Detailing how the incident unfolded Monday night, Tisch said surveillance footage showed Tamura exiting a black BMW on Park Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets while carrying an M4 rifle. He entered the building’s lobby and immediately opened fire, first shooting the officer, then a woman who had taken cover behind a pillar.

He continued firing as he moved through the lobby, shooting a security guard near the elevator bank. A fourth person was shot but survived.

Tisch said Tamura then allowed a woman to exit an elevator unharmed before riding it up to the 33rd floor. There, he fired additional rounds as he walked through the offices of Rudin Management. One person on that floor was killed before Tamura fatally shot himself.

Law enforcement officials in Las Vegas said Tamura had a documented history of mental illness. He reportedly worked in security at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, a casino and hotel. Tisch said he was supposed to work on Sunday night, but didn't show up.

Las Vegas authorities looking into background of NYC shooter

She noted Tamura’s vehicle had traveled across the country before arriving in New York City. It was tracked through Colorado on July 26, then Nebraska and Iowa on July 27, and most recently in New Jersey on Monday before entering the city.

FALLEN NYPD OFFICER

New York Mayor Eric Adams paid tribute to Officer Islam on Monday night, saying he died a hero.

“He embodies what this city is all about,” Adams said. “He’s a true-blue New Yorker — not only in the uniform he wore, but in his spirit and his energy of loving the city.”



Police Officer Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department. He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today.We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy.#FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/vkBZetsz2N — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 29, 2025

Adams said Islam was an immigrant from Bangladesh who had served on the force for more than three years and was assigned to the 47th Precinct. He was married with two young sons. Tisch said his wife is pregnant with their third child.

President Donald Trump, who is set to return Tuesday from an overseas trip to Europe, also said he has been briefed on the incident and offered condolences.

"I trust our Law Enforcement Agencies to get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence," he said on his Truth Social platform. "My heart is with the families of the four people who were killed, including the NYPD Officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice. God Bless the New York Police Department, and God Bless New York!