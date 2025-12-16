Person of interest seen in area hours before shooting attack at Brown University

Police say the person of interest in the deadly Brown University mass shooting was seen in the area hours before the attack, according to new details released Tuesday.

Officials said the man was spotted walking through a nearby neighborhood around 10 a.m., and they believe he may have been casing the area.

The Providence Police Department also released enhanced surveillance video of the man. Although he is wearing a mask, investigators hope the public may recognize him based on his gait clothing, or body type.

ENHANCED VIDEO: We are releasing an enhanced video of the person of interest in the Brown University incident. Footage was captured on the East Side of Providence on Saturday afternoon before the incident.Please share widely and contact the official tip line if you have… pic.twitter.com/mewBSflOiO — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) December 16, 2025

The FBI says the man is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build.

Two people were killed in Saturday afternoon's attack, in which police said the shooter used a 9 mm handgun. The victims were identified as 19-year-old Ella Cook, vice president of Brown’s College Republicans, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, a freshman from Virginia.

Nine others were injured in the shooting. Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley said seven victims remain hospitalized — one in critical condition, five in critical but stable condition, and one in stable condition. Two other victims have been discharged.

The shooting occurred in the Barus and Holley engineering building as final exams were taking place.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the shooter.