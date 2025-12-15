Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New images show person of interest in Brown University shooting

Without a suspect in custody, security in Providence and at Brown has been beefed up, but no shelter is in effect.
Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating the person who carried out a mass shooting at Brown University on Saturday that left two people dead and several others injured. (Scripps News)
Police seek public help in tracking suspect in Brown University shooting
Police seek public’s help as Brown University shooting suspect still on the run
New images released Monday show the person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University. The surveillance photos, taken in Providence, Rhode Island, depict a man dressed in black and wearing a mask.

The FBI says he is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build.

Authorities also released surveillance video showing the man walking on a sidewalk near the university.

This was the second video released by police showing a person dressed in all black in the area.

After the first video was made public on Saturday, police detained a person of interest. However, that individual was released late Sunday after officials said the evidence now “points in a different direction.”

RELATED STORY | 'Really angry': Parkland survivor recounts Brown University mass shooting

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the shooter.

Without a suspect in custody, security in Providence and at Brown has been beefed up, but no shelter is in effect.

Two people were killed in Saturday’s attack, in which police said the shooter used a 9 mm handgun. The victims were identified as 19-year-old Ella Cook of Birmingham, Alabama and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, a freshman from Virginia.

Nine others were injured in the shooting. One victim remains in critical condition, seven others are listed as critical but stable, and another person was discharged from a local hospital.

The shooting occurred in the Barus and Holley engineering building as final exams were taking place.

The school's president announced that most in-person exams are now canceled and only essential employees need to report to campus this week.

