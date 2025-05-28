Rapper NBA YoungBoy says he has been pardoned by President Trump

American rapper NBA Youngboy — born Kentrell Gaulden — announced Wednesday that he is among several people in recent days to have been pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Gaulden expressed his gratitude to the president in a social media post, saying the decision will give him the opportunity to continue building his life "as a man, as a father, and as an artist."

"This moment means a lot," the rapper said in a statement. "It opens the door to a future I've worked hard for and I am fully prepared to step into this."

"And thank you to everyone who believed in me," he added. "I'm grateful. I'm Focused. I'm Ready."

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | President Trump pardons about 1,500 Jan. 6 defendants, commutes sentences for 14 others

Gaulden, 25, was arrested last year in Utah on multiple offenses including possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous weapon while sentenced to house arrest. After pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Louisiana-born rapper was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison.

Gaulden is just one of several notable figures to receive pardons or have their sentences commuted in recent days. President Trump on Tuesday said he intends to also pardon reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were sentenced in 2022 on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.

RELATED STORY | President Trump makes more criminal justice changes, announces 'pardon czar'

Additionally, the president signaled on Monday that he will issue an "unconditional pardon" for Former Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins, who was convicted and sentenced in March on federal bribery charges linked to a so-called cash for badges scheme.

President Trump has hastily used his pardon power since taking office — mostly for those he believes were victimized by a politicized justice system. Just hours after being inaugurated in January, the president also pardoned about 1,500 of those charged and convicted of offenses related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.