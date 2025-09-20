Secret Service: Man with gun claimed to be officer at Charlie Kirk memorial site

The U.S. Secret Service says it has arrested a person acting suspiciously outside State Farm Stadium, the site of Sunday’s memorial honoring Charlie Kirk.

The Arizona stadium is expected to hold tens of thousands of mourners, including President Donald Trump. The Secret Service did not say whether any charges had been filed.

According to an agency spokesperson, the person was approached by agents after exhibiting “suspicious behavior” and claiming to be a member of law enforcement who was armed. The Secret Service said the person is not an authorized law enforcement officer working the event.

“The U.S. Secret Service and local law enforcement are investigating the circumstances as to why he was at the location,” the agency said in a statement.

President Trump is expected to leave the White House on Sunday morning for Kirk’s memorial. Other Secret Service protectees, including Vice President JD Vance, are also expected to attend.

Kirk was assassinated during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

