Innocent man killed as protest security fires at armed suspect in Salt Lake City

A man who was shot during a “No Kings” protest in Salt Lake City on Saturday night has died, police said Sunday.

According to authorities, Arthur Folasa Ah Loo was an innocent bystander when an “event peacekeeper” opened fire on a person with an AR-15-style rifle who had run into the crowd.

The peacekeeper fired three rounds. One struck Ah Loo, a Utah resident, and another hit the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Arturo Gamboa.

Multiple shots are heard fired in video below from Salt Lake City protest shooting (Courtesy: Carl Moore):

Shots heard fired in video showing downtown SLC shooting

Emergency crews provided aid to both men at the scene. Ah Loo was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the 39-year-old man who was killed, and with the many community members who were impacted by this traumatic incident,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said in a statement.

Gamboa was also taken to a hospital and later booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on a charge of murder.

In addition to recovering the firearm, authorities said they found a gas mask, black clothing, and a backpack believed to belong to Gamboa.

“Our detectives are now working to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Redd added. “We will not allow this individual act to create fear in our community.”

Police said more than 10,000 people took part in the march, which capped a day of protests across the state.

