2 children killed, 17 injured in shooting during Mass at Minneapolis Catholic school

Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed and 17 others injured Wednesday when a gunman opened fire during an all-school Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, police said.

"They were sitting in the pews at Mass when they were shot and killed," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said.

The injured include 14 children between the ages of 6 and 15 and three adults in their 80s. At least eight of the injured children, as well as two of the injured adults, were being treated at the nearby Hennepin Healthcare trauma hospital Wednesday.

Officials said those injured are expected to recover.

Authorities said the gunman shot dozens of rounds from outside the church, targeting children and worshipers.

"This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshiping," O'Hara said. "The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible."

Local police identified the shooter as Robin Westman and said the gunman acted alone before taking their own life. Westman was armed with a rifle, a shotgun and a handgun, according to police. Officials say all of the firearms used in the incident were recently purchased legally.

The FBI said it is investigating the shooting as an act of domestic terrorism.

Officials have not yet discussed a motive.

A vigil for victims of the shooting began later on Wednesday at the nearby Holy Angels Academy.

Annunciation Catholic School serves students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. More than 300 students are enrolled, some as young as 3 years old.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was visibly upset when addressing the media, saying the amount of pain families are suffering right now is "extraordinary."

"Don't just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying," he said. "It was the first week of school. They were in a church. These are kids that should be learning with their friends. They should be playing on the playground. They should be able to go to school or church in peace without the fear or risk of violence and their parents should have the same kind of assurance."

President Donald Trump said he has been briefed on the shooting. He has also spoken to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!" President Trump said on Truth Social.