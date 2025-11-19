Thief steals over $10,000 worth of Pokémon cards from small business in San Diego

Over $10,000 worth of Pokémon cards were stolen from a family-owned convenience store in the San Diego neighborhood of Rolando Village.

Blvd Mart owner Sergio Sandoval said the Nov. 15 break-in has changed everything for his business, which has operated in the community for four years.

"I had to call my mom, and that was one of the hardest calls I had to make," Sandoval said.

WATCH — Surveillance video captured the burglar break into the business:

Pokemon items targeted in break-in at Rolando Village store

Surveillance footage shows the moment someone smashed the glass front door and ran straight to the store's Pokémon section, filling a bag with trading cards and boxes from the shelves.

"We know most of our customers by name. We recognize their face when they walk in. So it was very shocking to see that," Sandoval said.

The thief made off with approximately 150 individual Pokémon cards worth roughly $10,000, according to Corey Eirich, the store's Pokémon consultant. An additional $5,000 worth of sealed Pokémon products was stolen from the shelves.

"So it's not only the money lost that can be replaced, it's the ability to find some of the stuff that was taken to have that as rare items in the shop to draw people in," Eirich said.

The break-in comes as Pokémon cards are experiencing a massive comeback in popularity, making them attractive targets for thieves looking to cash in on the trend.

The boarded-up front door now greets customers entering the store, creating an unwelcoming atmosphere that Sandoval fears will hurt business.

"They see a boarded-up door, they're less likely to come in here, and it's just a bad image for the community," Sandoval said.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the $25,000 in damages they're facing from the break-in.

Despite the setback, Sandoval remains hopeful that justice will be served.

"Karma eventually catches up to you, and his day will catch up to him," Sandoval said.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was originally published by Yasmeen Ludy with the Scripps News Group in San Diego.