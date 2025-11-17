Virginia corrections officer killed after being attacked by an inmate

A corrections officer in Southwest Virginia was killed in an attack by an inmate on Monday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

A news release from the corrections department said the attack happened at River North Correctional Center in Independence, Virginia, just before 8 a.m.

The officer was later identified as 40-year-old Jeremy Lewis Hall. He had been an employee of the Virginia Department of Corrections since April 2024.

Two other officers were injured in the attack and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. They have since been released, officials said.

“Our agency and the entire Commonwealth are in mourning today,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Our hearts are with the Officer’s family, the other Officer who was attacked, and to our public safety heroes at River North. The VADOC will do everything in its power to ensure this vicious attack is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

River North Correctional Center was secured after the attack, the corrections department said.

The incident remains under investigation.

