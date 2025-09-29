Police say no victims remain unaccounted for after shooting, fire at Michigan church

Authorities say everyone has been accounted for following a mass shooting and fire during Sunday service at a Michigan church.

Officials confirmed four people were killed and eight others were injured when a gunman drove his truck into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, opened fire and set the building ablaze.

Police said two victims died from gunshot wounds, while two others were found inside the church.

Grand Blanc Police Chief William Renye identified the suspect as Thomas Sanford, 40, of Burton. He said officers arrived at the church within about 30 seconds and fatally shot Sanford a short time later in the parking lot.

WATCH | Eyewitness describes Michigan church shooting

Federal investigators believe Sanford used gasoline to set the church on fire. A spokesperson with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said suspected explosive devices were also recovered from the scene.

ADDITIONAL REPORTING | Former police officer who served with FBI talks about safety at places of worship

Former police officer weighs in on Michigan church shooting

Federal authorities are investigating the shooting and fire as an "act of targeted violence."

Investigators are combing through the gunman’s background as they work to determine a motive. Scripps News learned that Sanford served in the Marines from 2004 to 2008, including a deployment to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He rose to the rank of sergeant and received several awards, including the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal.

What we've learned about the Michigan shooting suspect's military service

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the following statement in response to the tragedy:

“A tragic act of violence occurred today at a chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan. During Sunday worship services a gunman opened fire, and early reports indicate that multiple individuals were injured. We ask for cooperation with local authorities as details become available."

“The Church is in communication with local law enforcement as the investigation continues and as we receive updates on the condition of those affected. We offer thanks to the emergency responders who are assisting victims and families."

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and concern from so many people around the world. In moments of sorrow and uncertainty, we find strength and comfort through our faith in Jesus Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved.”