Ghislaine Maxwell 'answered every single question' in meeting with DOJ, attorney says

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, met Thursday with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The meeting, which Maxwell's attorney described as "productive," took place in Florida and lasted several hours.

“He took a full day and asked a lot of questions, and Ms. Maxwell answered every single question,” attorney David Markus said. “She never invoked a privilege, she never declined to answer. She answered all the questions truthfully, honestly, and to the best of her ability.”

Today, I met with Ghislaine Maxwell, and I will continue my interview of her tomorrow. The Department of Justice will share additional information about what we learned at the appropriate time. — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) July 24, 2025

Maxwell was convicted in 2022 on federal sex trafficking charges and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence at FCI Tallahassee.

The meeting comes as the Trump administration faces increased scrutiny over transparency related to the so-called Epstein files.

While President Donald Trump and many of his allies have said the administration would release files connected to Epstein, a joint memo from the DOJ and FBI earlier this month stated that a review of the case found no “incriminating client list,” no evidence of blackmail involving prominent individuals, and no grounds to charge any third parties.

The memo disappointed many of the president’s supporters, who had believed more information would be released under his administration.

Since then, the White House has appeared on the defensive as media outlets continue reporting on President Trump’s past relationship with Epstein, prior to their falling out in the early 2000s. President Trump and White House officials have criticized the reports and attempted to shift focus to other issues.

Meanwhile, President Trump asked the attorney general to petition the courts to release grand jury testimony related to Epstein’s cases. However, on Wednesday, a federal judge denied the request, ruling that the DOJ had not demonstrated sufficient legal grounds to unseal the typically secret grand jury materials.