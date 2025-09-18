Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, named new Turning Point USA CEO

The political organization is headquartered in Phoenix.
Erika Kirk speaks following the death of her husband, Charlie.
Turning Point USA has named Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, as the new CEO and chair of the board for the organization.

According to the organization, the late CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, who was shot and killed at an event last week, previously expressed that he would want Erika to lead in the event of his death.

Turning Point USA, a political nonprofit organization that advocates for conservative politics on high school and college campuses across the U.S., is headquartered in Phoenix.

Supporters of Kirk have been gathering at a growing memorial at the Turning Point headquarters.

RELATED STORY | Utah prosecutors to pursue death penalty for man accused of killing Charlie Kirk

Kirk was 31 years old when he was shot and killed while debating students at Utah Valley University. The shooter was caught nearly 48 hours later.

A public memorial is set to take place on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group station in Phoenix.

