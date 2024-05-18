Man arrested for random attack on actor Steve Buscemi

A man has been arrested for random attacks on multiple people in New York, including 66-year-old "The Sopranos" actor Steve Buscemi. The arrest comes nine days after Buscemi was punched while walking down a street in New York City's Kips Bay neighborhood.

The New York Times reportedthat 50-year-old Clifton Williams — who police indicated was unhoused — was charged with second-degree assault. The charge was increased to a felony because of the victim's age. Williams is accused of walking up to the actor on the street and punching him in the face, before casually walking away on May 8 at around 5:45 p.m.

After the assault police released images of the suspect asking for help from the public.

Buscemi was reportedly treated at a nearby hospital and suffered bruising, swelling and bleeding from one of his eyes.

The New York Post, who were the first to report on the actor's assault, released video of Williams in handcuffs being put into a police car by officers.

Williams is also accused of attacking a 22-year-old man just minutes before Buscemi was attacked. He was charged with misdemeanor assault for that attack, the New York Post reported.

"Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city," a statement from the actor's publicist said. "He is ok and appreciates everyone's well wishes."

The superintendent of an unhoused services organization in New York called police on Friday to report Williams for harassment after he claimed someone took his belongings. Police recognized Williams from descriptions of the attacker and arrested him. Multiple people who spoke to the Post alleged Williams has harassed them or insulted them.

This year multiple women posted videos to social media alleging they were randomly attacked while walking down New York City streets. NYPD respondedto the videos with a statement on social media notifying the public that investigators were aware of social media videos "depicting" at least one "woman who was randomly assaulted" in unprovoked attacks.

The NYPD told Scripps News a 23-year-old female was hit in the head in March by an unknown individual and fell to the ground. She suffered injuries to the left side of her face and was treated at a local medical facility.

Following an investigation into the attack, police said 40-year-old Skiboky Stora of Brooklyn was arrested and charged with assault.