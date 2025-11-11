At Arlington National Cemetery, Trump thanks veterans in wreath-laying ceremony

U.S. President Donald Trump was at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday for a wreath-laying event to honor those who have served as the nation celebrated Veterans Day.

He was introduced to the audience in the amphitheater by Vice President JD Vance, a former Marine. President Trump and Vice President Vance both wore gloves and overcoats against the cold in Washington, and the president also had a red scarf.

“Today, to every veteran — we love our veterans — we say the words too often left unsaid: Thank you for your service. Thank you," President Trump said.

"We love you. We salute you. And we will never forget what you’ve done to keep America safe, sovereign and free," he added.

President Trump also acknowledged a long list of administration officials present at the ceremony, including House Speaker Mike Johnson. He saluted Johnson for the “big victory” of the government being on the verge of reopening after a lengthy shutdown.

President Trump said he’d like to personally acknowledge more people attending, but that low temperatures made him rethink that: “It’s a little cold.”

President Trump then laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, then reached out and touched the wreath before taps was played. He, Vance and other top administration officials saluted throughout the song.