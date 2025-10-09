Judge temporarily blocks Trump’s National Guard deployment in Illinois

A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's deployment of hundreds of National Guard troops to Illinois.

In her decision Thursday, U.S. District Judge April Perry questioned the Department of Homeland Security's characterization of protests at an ICE facility in the Broadview area — just outside of Chicago — and said the deployment of troops was largely rooted in President Trump's recent clashes with state leaders.

Perry stated that the Department of Homeland Security's narrative of the protests were "simply unreliable." The Trump administration is expected to appeal the decision.

RELATED STORY | Trump says Chicago mayor, Illinois governor ‘should be in jail’ amid Guard deployment

Around 500 troops have been activated under Title 10 and deployed to the Chicago area to protect federal employees and federal property. The state of Illinois sued the administration over the deployment, calling it unlawful and dangerous.

"I've said over and over again the federal government has not communicated with our state in any way whatsoever about what their troop movements are going to be," said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. The governor claimed the troops are running "over people's rights."

"They're pulling people out of their houses," Pritzker added said. "They're asking them for proof of citizenship because they're brown or black. That is, I mean, a country that I don't think any of us should accept and a president we should not accept."

President Donald Trump has suggested that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker should "be in jail" for objecting to the National Guard deployment, claiming they were enabling crime.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem agreed with President Trump, adding, "Any elected official that allows this to happen and gives cover to those kind of individuals who are perpetuating murder should absolutely be prosecuted, in my opinion."

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Trump says he may invoke Insurrection Act if courts block troop deployments

About two dozen protesters gathered outside the ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois, on Thursday afternoon where some National Guard members were deployed. They held a sign that said "NO TROOPS IN OUR STREETS."

A group of three older women who say they immigrated from Mexico and Ecuador prayed outside the facility. One lone pro-ICE demonstrator held a sign in support of ICE.

"We love our immigrants," Ali Wiegane said. "We want our immigrants to be here. We just want them to come in the right way."

A woman from just outside Chicago said she's been watching the news and decided to come to the ICE facility to demonstrate against the National Guard being there.

"It's now hitting close to where I live," said Ann Bachman-McIntosh. "I don't think that's the purpose of the National Guard, to police our citizens here."