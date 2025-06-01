Suspect in Boulder attack on pro-Israel demonstration charged with hate crime, 16 counts of attempted murder

The man accused of launching an attack during a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, injuring 12 people, has been charged with a federal hate crime and 16 counts of attempted murder.

Boulder Police Department Mohamed Sabry Soliman

According to court documents, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, admitted to carrying out the attack and said he had planned it for a year in advance. He also told authorities he would do it again, the documents say.

"He stated that he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead," an FBI agent stated in the criminal complaint.

Authorities said Monday afternoon that Soliman was not on their radar. He is believed to have acted alone.

RELATED STORY | ‘Most horrific thing’ I’ve ever seen: Witness describes attack on pro-Israel demonstrators in Boulder

Police said Soliman used a makeshift flamethrower and threw two incendiary devices into a group of demonstrators who were rallying in support of hostages still held in Gaza. Witnesses said he yelled, “Free Palestine” at the crowd.

Officials said Soliman also carried gasoline in a backpack sprayer, but told investigators he had only used it on himself.

"There were 16 unused Molotov cocktails within arm's reach of the subject at the time of his arrest," said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek.

The attack injured 12 people. At least eight people, ranging in age from 52 to 88, were hospitalized with burn injuries, including one whose clothing had caught fire. Officials said two people were airlifted to a burn unit at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora. One of the victims is reportedly a Holocaust survivor.

Eyewitness describes attack in Boulder

The FBI is investigating the incident as a targeted act of terrorism. Agents were seen at Soliman’s home in El Paso County, about 100 miles south of Boulder.

According to the criminal complaint, Soliman told authorities that he lived with his wife and five children.

"He stated he left an iPhone at the house, hidden in a desk drawer, with messages to his family," the criminal complaint says. "He also stated that he left a journal inside his house."

When agents arrived at Soliman's house, his wife was observed leaving. She reportedly went to the local police station and turned over the iPhone.

Soliman is being held at the Boulder County Jail on a $10 million bond. He made a brief court appearance Monday but did not speak. His next hearing, where the charges will be reviewed, is scheduled for June 5. If convicted of the most serious charges, he could face life in prison.

Adding complexity to the case, federal officials said Soliman was in the U.S. illegally.

"Yesterday's horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America," President Donald Trump said in a statement. "He came in through Biden's ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under 'TRUMP' Policy."

"Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law," he added. "This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!"

President Donald Trump reacts to Boulder attack on Pro-Israel group

RELATED STORY | FBI says shooting of Jewish couple in Washington was an act of targeted antisemitism