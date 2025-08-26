‘You belong with me’: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

American pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce are getting married. The two announced their engagement in a joint social media post on Tuesday.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the caption reads, alongside a photo of Swift embracing a kneeling Kelce.

Few things have captivated NFL and pop culture fans in recent years like the Swift-Kelce "Love Story," which seemingly began to blossom in July 2023 after Kelce attended Swift's concert at the Chiefs' GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as part of her Eras Tour. But the connection didn't happen immediately.

Following the concert, Kelce admitted that he attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet — a staple accessory among her fans — with his phone number on it. However, while Kelce likely has full access to Arrowhead Stadium on Chiefs gamedays, when someone like Swift is in town that apparently isn't the case, as Kelce said his attempt wasn't successful.

It wasn't until a month later, on an episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," that Kelce confirmed he had, in fact, been in touch with Swift since the concert and invited her to “come see me rock the stage” at Arrowhead.

"We'll see what happens in the near future," Kelce said at the time.

And just like that, 78 days after rocking Kansas City with back-to-back sold-out shows, Swift made her return to Arrowhead, this time to see Kelce perform under the bright lights. But rather than leave a “Blank Space” next to Kelce’s celebrity mom, Donna, there was Swift — watching the “Bad Blood” between the Chiefs and Bears decked out, fittingly, in “Red” at the invitation of Kelce.

Charlie Riedel/AP Singer Taylor Swift watches during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

In the months that followed, the "Enchanted" duo began appearing together more frequently — notably being seen holding hands at a "Saturday Night Live" season premier after-party in New York City. Swift also attended another Chiefs game on Christmas Day before ringing in the New Year with her new beau.

More Chiefs games and even more public appearances followed, with Swift also meeting some of those in Kelce's extended circle — including brother Jason, sister-in-law Kylie, his parents, and even Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. And although the two never made a formal statement announcing their relationship publicly, it was certainly official after the 2024 AFC Championship Game, when Swift greeted Super Bowl-bound Kelce with an on-field kiss.

Ashley Landis/AP Donna Kelce stands with her son, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.

Fast forward nearly two years after their "Love Story" began, and the Kelce-Swift fandom has not only created millions of new NFL fans but also spawned a Hallmark Christmas movie, "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story," which many fans speculate was inspired by America's sweethearts.

Not to mention, the Kelce brothers' podcast "New Heights" has skyrocketed on the charts, with Swift also using the platform just this month to announce her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl." The album comes more than a year after she released "The Tortured Poets Department" in April 2024, which spent a total of 17 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.