'There is no list': Transcripts from Maxwell's interview with DOJ released

The Department of Justice released transcripts and audio recordings from its interview with Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, in which she said the convicted sex offender did not keep a client list.

TODD BLANCHE: So there's been a lot of conversations about whether Mr. Epstein maintained, like, a list of people, like a book of famous people that he knew. Like a, it's called a black book or a client list or a list.Did you know of the existence of any such list?



GHISLAINE MAXWELL: There is no list. We'll start with that. The genesis of that story, I can actually trace for you from its absolute inception, if that is what you're interested in

The interviews, led by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, were conducted on July 24 and July 25, under a proffer agreement that granted her limited immunity for truthful statements.

According to the transcript, Maxwell said President Donald Trump was always very “cordial” and kind to her when they interacted in social circles in the 1990s.

Describing Trump’s relationship with Epstein, Maxwell said, "I think they were friendly like people are in social settings. I don't -- I don't think they were close friends or I certainly never witnessed the President in any of -- I don't recall ever seeing him in his house, for instance," Maxwell said. "I actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting. I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way. The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects."

Maxwell was convicted in 2022 on federal sex trafficking charges and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

The release of the interview materials comes as the Trump administration faces increased scrutiny over transparency related to the so-called Epstein files.

During the interview, Maxwell also addressed her relationship with former President Bill Clinton. She said she never saw Clinton in any massage setting or involved in misconduct.

TODD BLANCHE: Do you know whether, for example, President Clinton ever received a massage?



GHISLAINE MAXWELL: I don't believe he did.



TODD BLANCHE: And what makes you say you don't believe he did?



GHISLAINE MAXWELL: Well, because I don't -- so that's a good question. The time that Epstein and President Clinton spent together, the only times I believe -- well, obviously they traveled. There was that, you know, the plane, they went on the plane 26 times or whatever. That would be one journey. So they spent time on the plane together, and I don't believe there was ever a massage on the plane. So that would've been the only time that I think that President Clinton could have even received a massage. And he didn't, because I was there.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide. Maxwell, however, doesn't believe Epstein died by suicide.

"If it is indeed murder, I believe it was an internal situation," Maxwell said.

During the interview, Maxwell also addressed her finances and sought to clarify how she viewed her relationship with Epstein, saying she worked primarily as a “general manager” of his properties. She disputed allegations that Epstein paid her roughly $30 million to procure girls, calling the claim “categorically false.”

Click here for the full transcripts and audio records of the interview.

