Secret Service Director Cheatle resigns amid scrutiny after Trump assassination attempt

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned on Tuesday just one day after the agency's leader faced intense questioning from a congressional panel.

Cheatle's resignation also comes a day after Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina, motioned to impeach Cheatle. Numerous lawmakers on both sides of the aisle called on Cheatle's resignation on Monday during a tense House Oversight Committee hearing where Cheatle faced scrutiny following the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Cheatle had rejected such calls prior to Tuesday.

Cheatle acknowledged on Monday before the House Oversight Committee that the July 13 incident was the Secret Service's "most significant operational failure" in decades.

“The Secret Service’s solemn mission is to protect our nation’s leaders. On July 13, we failed," she added. "As the Director of the United States Secret Service, I take full responsibility for any security lapse. As an agency, we are fully cooperating with the FBI’s investigation, the oversight you have initiated here, and conducting our own internal mission assurance review at my direction. Likewise, we will cooperate with the pending external review and the DHS Office of the Inspector General."

The outrage among lawmakers was bipartisan. Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Rasking, D-Maryland, joined Mace in calling on Cheatle to step down.

The Department of Homeland Security said on Sunday that it would conduct an independent 45-day review of the July 13 incident that left Trump wounded. One Trump supporter was also killed by a gunman, and two others were wounded.

The gunman fired from a rooftop of a nearby building that was just outside of the secured perimeter of the Pennsylvania political rally where Trump was speaking. The shooter was fatally wounded by authorities seconds after he fired at Trump.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Tennessee, said his committee will still continue its probe into the Secret Service's actions that led to the assassination attempt.

“The Oversight Committee’s hearing resulted in Director Cheatle’s resignation and there will be more accountability to come," Comer said. "The Secret Service has a no-fail mission yet it failed historically on Director Cheatle’s watch. At yesterday’s Oversight Committee hearing, Director Cheatle instilled no confidence that she has the ability to ensure the Secret Service can meet its protective mission. Egregious security failures leading up to and at the Butler, Pennsylvania campaign rally resulted in the assassination attempt of President Trump, the murder of an innocent victim, and harm to others in the crowd."

House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested that Cheatle should have resigned sooner.

"I'm glad she did the right thing," he said. "The immediate reaction to her resignation is that it is overdue. She should have done this at least a week ago."

During Monday's hearing, Cheatle outlined some of the ways the Secret Service failed in its job to protect Trump and rally attendees.

Raskin asked Cheatle if the gunman was deemed suspicious before Trump took the stage, which Cheatle confirmed.

Raskin then asked why Trump was allowed to take the stage if the Secret Service was aware of a suspicious person in the crowd. But Cheatle suggested that the information of a suspicious person in the crowd was not relayed to Trump's security detail.

"If the detail had been passed information that there was a threat, the detail would never have brought the former president out onto stage," she said.

The Washington Post had previously reported that the Secret Service had turned down Trump campaign requests for additional protection at campaign events. Cheatle said that the Secret Service had not turned down any requests for added protection during the July 13 rally.

President Joe Biden reacted to Cheadle's resignation in a statement. President Biden will be tasked with hiring Cheatle's replacement, and that person is not subject to Senate confirmation.

"Jill and I are grateful to Director Kim Cheatle for her decades of public service. She has selflessly dedicated and risked her life to protect our nation throughout her career in the United States Secret Service," he said. We especially thank her for answering the call to lead the Secret Service during our Administration and we are grateful for her service to our family. As a leader, it takes honor, courage, and incredible integrity to take full responsibility for an organization tasked with one of the most challenging jobs in public service."