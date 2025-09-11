Trump attends Pentagon ceremony as US marks 24 years since Sept. 11 attacks

A series of memorial events were held to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

President Donald Trump attended a Sept. 11 observance ceremony at the Pentagon, where 184 people were killed.

Vice President JD Vance and his wife were expected to visit Ground Zero as a ceremony is planned in New York for the thousands who died in the collapse of the Twin Towers. Vance instead is expected to travel to Utah to mourn the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

A third observance was held in Stoystown, Pennsylvania, at the Flight 93 Memorial. Forty-four people were killed when the plane crashed after passengers and crew fought the hijackers.

"On that fateful day, savage monsters attacked the very symbols of our civilization. Yet here in Virginia And in New York and in the skies over Pennsylvania, Americans did not hesitate. They stood on their feet and they showed the world that we will never yield, we will never bend, we will never give up and our great American flag will never ever fail," President Trump said from the Pentagon.

Following Thursday's observances, President Trump is expected to travel to New York City to attend a Yankees game.

Thursday marks 24 years since the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four commercial flights, crashing two into the World Trade Center towers in New York, one into the Pentagon and one into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed.

