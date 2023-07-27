US school districts desperate to fill teacher vacancies

With summer waning and kids soon to fill classrooms, schools nationwide are trying desperately to fill open positions.

The U.S. Department of Education found nearly half (45%) of public schools started the 2022-2023 school year without a full teaching staff. In high-poverty neighborhoods, 57% of schools had at least one teacher vacancy. Teachers say a fix starts with better pay.

“This report proves that Michigan is leading the nation as one of the best states to be a teacher,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “To improve student outcomes, we must support the education professionals who help our kids thrive. Together, we have made record, bipartisan investments in our educators, from student loan repayment, retention and recruitment efforts, and stipends for student teachers. Let’s keep working together to grow the teaching profession and ensure every classroom in every school has a qualified, skilled professional at the front.”

In Michigan, four areas of action have been identified to address the national teacher shortage.

“Over the last few years, powered increasingly by grow your own efforts across the state, MDE, local school districts, intermediate school districts, teacher unions, and educator preparation programs have partnered in innovative ways to strengthen the teaching profession,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice.

The four focus areas include:

Progress Towards Returning to Pre-Pandemic School Staffing Levels: According to the USED report, for the period of May 2019-May 2022, Michigan’s job recovery in education was the second highest in the nation. Michigan experienced a one-half percent increase, one of only three states nationally to have a small increase in education staffing during this period.

Improving Teacher Compensation: Michigan’s Fiscal Year 2023-24 state School Aid budget signed by Governor Whitmer last week included a record $9,608 per pupil foundation allowance, with big increases for economically disadvantaged students, students with disabilities, and English learners, as well as $63.8 million for the upcoming school year for local school districts to use to increase directly educator compensation.

Educator Preparation Program Enrollment: Michigan has generated five years of increases in the numbers of students preparing for careers in education in educator preparation programs, the highest level since 2013-14.

Expanding Registered Teacher Apprenticeship programs: In November 2022, the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) joined the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), nine school districts in Saginaw County, and Saginaw Valley State University in signing an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) to establish a registered apprenticeship program to develop highly skilled educators in Michigan.

“Registered apprenticeships are a proven pathway to prepare professionals in a multitude of careers, and we are enthusiastic to have them available now to help us address the teacher shortage for school districts across Michigan,” said Dr. Rice. “This is a new pathway into the teaching profession, one that will provide earn while you learn opportunities, substantial pre-teaching mentoring, and a great deal of experience with children prior to becoming a teacher. At the same time, the bar for entry into the profession will not be lowered. Aspiring educators will still need to earn a bachelor’s degree, to participate in an approved educator preparation program, and to pass the relevant Michigan Tests for Teacher Certification (MTTC). Registered apprenticeships will help us increase the overall quantity, quality, and diversity of Michigan’s teachers.”

Average starting teacher pay is just over $40,000 a year. Some school districts, like San Diego, just agreed to give teachers a 10% pay raise.

"When adjusted for inflation, our teachers' salaries are stuck in the 90s," said Elisa Villanueva Beard, CEO of Teach for America.

But teachers say it’s not just about money. Across the country, shrinking budgets mean teachers are stuck paying for supplies and other necessities.

Mary Davis, a teacher in Lee's Summit school district, said she pays "well over $500. That's probably on the lower end."

Parents near Kansas City, Missouri, started an-adopt-a-teacher fundraiser to help fill the gap.

"We don't want to lose them because they don't feel seen or supported," said Rachel Mitchell, creator of the Unofficial Lee's Summit R7 Adopt-A-Teacher.

In Ohio, one district lost 75 staffers, including all five school psychologists.

Teachers also say they face a polarizing political climate in places like Florida, a state where lawmakers decide how to teach about sexuality, gender and race issues. Florida was recently widely criticized for adopting a curriculum suggesting there were benefits to people who were enslaved.

"It just isn’t true. The truth is, enslaved people had their labor exploited," said Carol Cleaver, a Florida teacher at Ferry Pass Middle School.

In some areas of the country, classes are being cut. Districts are recruiting teachers from outside the U.S., and states are adjusting licensing rules.

Ultimately, teachers say the biggest shortfall may be on learning.

"There is nothing more important than ensuring that every single student has access to a high-quality public education. And that starts by having caring qualified educators across the board," said Scott DiMauro, the president of the Ohio Education Association.

