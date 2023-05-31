Detroit Weather: Air Quality Alert in effect today

(WXYZ) — Mostly sunny skies continue this week with temperatures approaching flirting with 90° late in the week.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Lenawee counties for Wednesday.

People are urged to avoid activities that lead to ozone formation like refueling vehicles or topping off, using gas-powered lawn equipment or using charcoal lighter fluid.

It is recommended that people with respiratory diseases like asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Today: Mostly sunny and 87°. Winds SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear skies with lows near 60°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and 89°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

