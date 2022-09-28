Detroit Weather: Colder mornings and warmer afternoons ahead

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly cloudy. Still cool and breezy. High of 60° in Detroit. Decreasing clouds late in the day. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds overnight with lighter wind. Low of 43°. Some spots drop into the 30s north and west of Detroit.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 65°. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a low of 45° and a high of 68°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes