Detroit Weather: Colder mornings and warmer afternoons ahead

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly cloudy. Still cool and breezy. High of 60° in Detroit. Decreasing clouds late in the day. Wind: N 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds overnight with lighter wind. Low of 43°. Some spots drop into the 30s north and west of Detroit.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 65°. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a low of 45° and a high of 68°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
