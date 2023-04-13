Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Detroit Weather: 80s for high temps again Today!

The heat rolls on today with highs mostly in the low 80s. 70s and dry on Friday. The next chance for rain arrives late Saturday. Thunder could be included with the rain.
Posted at 5:00 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 05:48:48-04

(WXYZ) — The heart of the heat wave is here today and Friday with highs in the low 80s both days. The next chance for rain holds off until late Saturday but lingers into Sunday with stronger storms possible. By Monday there could be some flakes flying as temps drop to the 40s for highs.

TODAY: Sunshine, breezy, and mostly in the low 80s. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and 78°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning