Detroit Weather: A cloudy and chilly week ahead

The chilly temps remain stubborn this week with highs stuck in the 50s. Several chances of rain this week with brighter skies by Wednesday and Thursday.
Posted at 4:59 AM, Apr 24, 2023
A cold morning for Metro Detroit to start the week! Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing in some communities. A few showers are possible as well, with a potential for more rain on Tuesday. A few snowflakes could mix in at times, as well. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Wednesday with high temperatures remaining in the 50s.

Today: Partly cloudy with a few stray rain showers possible. Highs near 48. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers possible. Highs near 48. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

