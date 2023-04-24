Detroit Weather: A cloudy and chilly week ahead

A cold morning for Metro Detroit to start the week! Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing in some communities. A few showers are possible as well, with a potential for more rain on Tuesday. A few snowflakes could mix in at times, as well. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Wednesday with high temperatures remaining in the 50s.

Today: Partly cloudy with a few stray rain showers possible. Highs near 48. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers possible. Highs near 48. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor