Detroit weather: A soggy start with cooler temps

A soggy start this morning will give way to clearing skies by this evening. Highs will only be in the mid 60s but the 70s and 80s are just around the corner.

Today: Cloudy with the highest chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: ESE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with rain moving out. Lows in the upper 50s to 60° in Detroit. Wind: Light

Friday: Partly sunny. It will be brighter in the afternoon than the morning. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn