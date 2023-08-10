Detroit weather: Tracking more storms Friday

Quiet weather returns behind a cold front tonight. However, more rain and storms will arrive Friday late afternoon through Friday night. A few storms could be strong to severe.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the low 60s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a storm chance late in the day. Highs around 80°. Higher rain and storm chances move in Friday night. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Periods of showers and storms early and then again in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Weekend Preview:

More rain will be possible Saturday as temps spike into the mid 80s. By Sunday, temps will return to the low 80s and upper 70s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

