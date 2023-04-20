Detroit Weather: A summer feel returns today

Rain moves through in scattered fashion this morning, mostly north of Detroit. Temps take off with highs near 80° today with the best chance of getting there south and west of Detroit. The likelihood of showers and storms will increase by the end of the week into the weekend.

Today: Partly sunny, breezy with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. Highs around 75° in Detroit. The best chance to hit 80° or a little higher is SW of Detroit. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

Friday: Rain is likely. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: WSW 10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

