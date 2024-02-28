Metro Detroit Weather: A Wind Advisory in effect

A WIND ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED WEDNESDAY FOR SE MICHIGAN FROM 7 A.M. TO 7 P.M. NORTHWEST WINDS 25-45 MPH ARE EXPECTED.

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms is possible Wednesday morning, but they are not expected to be severe. Temperatures will fall from the low 50s Wednesday morning to the low 30s by the early evening, and eventually the upper teens and low 20s by Wednesday night. Some light snow is likely Wednesday afternoon, with no accumulation. Winds will also be strong with gusts near 35-45 mph out of the northwest.

Today: Rain to snow showers. No accumulation. Temps dropping from the 50s early to near 30° by the evening drive. Winds: WNW 25-45 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. Winds W 10-15 mph.

