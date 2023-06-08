Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Air Quality Alert today as surface smoke increases

An Air Quality Alert has been issued today for all of southeast Michigan as the area deals with smoke from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario.
Posted at 5:04 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 06:07:44-04

(WXYZ) — An Air Quality Alert has been issued through Thursday for all of southeast Michigan as the area deals with smoke from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion. 

Partly to mostly sunny skies continue for much of the week with hazy smoke lingering a few more days. Rain chances return Sunday.

Today: Clouds increase with high temps in the low to mid 70s. Winds: N 10-15 mph

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

