Detroit Weather: Air Quality Alert today due to more smoke

An Air Quality Alert has been issued through Friday for all of southeast Michigan as the area deals with smoke from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario. It could be worse tomorrow, especially later this morning.

If you are bothered by the increase in pollution, stay indoors and run the fan on your furnace to filter the air. Limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Amounts of hazy sun will vary through Saturday. Rain chances are likely Sunday afternoon through Tuesday. Many rain amounts over that period could be close to 1".

Today: Partly sunny with hazy sun and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Hazy skies continue with temps in the low 50s. Winds: Light

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with cooler temps in the low 70s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

