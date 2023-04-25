Detroit Weather: Another cold morning with rain & snow

A FREEZE WARNING until 8 A.M. FOR EVERYONE EXCEPT ST. CLAIR AND SANILAC COUNTIES.

Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing in most communities this morning. Rain should move in Tuesday from the west by late morning. A few snowflakes could mix in at times in the morning, as well. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Wednesday with high temperatures in the 50s.

Today: After a cold morning start we'll see mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers increasing, especially in the afternoon. Highs near 47. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high of 52°. Wind: N 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

