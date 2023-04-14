Detroit Weather: Another day hitting 80 degrees

AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED FOR FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES ACROSS METRO DETROIT...LIVINGSTON, MACOMB, MONROE, OAKLAND, WASHTENAW, WAYNE AND ST. CLAIR

The heart of the heat wave is here today with highs in the low 80s and near 80 tomorrow as well. The next chance for rain holds off until late Saturday but lingers into Sunday with stronger storms possible. By Monday there could be some flakes flying as temps drop to the 40s for highs.

Today: Mostly sunny and 80°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a rain chance in the evening. Highs near the 80s once again.

Sunday: Chance of strong to severe storms in the afternoon with highs in the 70s

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

