Detroit Weather: Another day with smoky skies

(WXYZ) — Partly to mostly sunny skies continue for much of the week with hazy smoke lingering a few more days. Eventually, rain chances return over the weekend.

Today: A little brighter overall. Partly to mostly sunny with more smoke haze. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 10-15 mph

Tonight: Hazy skies continues with cool temps in the mid to low 50s. Winds: N 10-20 mph

Thursday: Partly sunny and mid 70s. Winds: N 10-15 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

