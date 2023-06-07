Detroit Weather: Another day with smoky skies

(WXYZ) — Partly to mostly sunny skies continue for much of the week with hazy smoke lingering a few more days. Eventually, rain chances return over the weekend.
Today: A little brighter overall. Partly to mostly sunny with more smoke haze. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 10-15 mph
Tonight: Hazy skies continues with cool temps in the mid to low 50s. Winds: N 10-20 mph
Thursday: Partly sunny and mid 70s. Winds: N 10-15 mph
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
