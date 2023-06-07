Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Another day with smoky skies

Hazy skies remain a few more days but it'll be brighter this afternoon as it stays dry. Temps will be in the 70s the next few days as well with rain chances closing in for the weekend.
Posted at 5:07 AM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 06:04:20-04

(WXYZ) — Partly to mostly sunny skies continue for much of the week with hazy smoke lingering a few more days. Eventually, rain chances return over the weekend.

Today: A little brighter overall. Partly to mostly sunny with more smoke haze. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 10-15 mph

Tonight: Hazy skies continues with cool temps in the mid to low 50s. Winds: N 10-20 mph

Thursday: Partly sunny and mid 70s. Winds: N 10-15 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

